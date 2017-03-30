Close Whatchu Eatin? The fair edition 12News' Lance Edwards literally chased a few fair-goers down to ask the eternal fair question... Whatchu eatin'?? KBMT 7:47 PM. CDT March 30, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST 12News' Lance Edwards literally chased a few fair-goers down to ask the eternal fair question... Whatchu eatin'?? © 2017 KBMT-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories South TX State Fair opens today!! Mar 30, 2017, 4:51 p.m. Ribbon cut, gates open for the 2017 South Texas State Fair Mar 30, 2017, 7:50 p.m. Whatchu Eatin? The fair edition Mar 30, 2017, 7:47 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs