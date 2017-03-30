KBMT
Close

Whatchu Eatin? The fair edition

12News' Lance Edwards literally chased a few fair-goers down to ask the eternal fair question... Whatchu eatin'??

KBMT 7:47 PM. CDT March 30, 2017

12News' Lance Edwards literally chased a few fair-goers down to ask the eternal fair question... Whatchu eatin'??

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories