South Texas State Fair schedule, discount days and more

BEAUMONT - Once again it's time for YMBL Beaumont to bring us the rodeo, food, rides, games and all the fun that make up the South Texas State Fair!

12News will be at the fair every day bring you stories and live reports on all things fair-related.

We will be broadcasting newscasts LIVE during the week at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. Watch them live on-air, online or on your mobile device via the 12News App.

WATCH | LIVE @ 4PM, 5PM & 6PM

MORE | South Texas State Fair website

DAILY FAIR SCHEDULE

Thursday, March 30

Opening Ceremonies: 5:30 p.m.

Gates Open: 6 p.m.

Friday, March 31

Gates Open: 5 p.m.



Saturday, April 1

Gates Open: 10 a.m.

Sunday, April 2

Gates Open: 12 p.m.

Monday, April 3

Gates Open: 5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4

Gates Open: 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5

Gates Open: 5 p.m.

Exhibit Hall closes at 10 p.m. The Carnival will remain open based on carnival attendance.

Thursday, April 6

Gates Open: 5 p.m.

Exhibit Hall closes at 10 p.m. The Carnival will remain open based on carnival attendance.

Friday, April 7

Gates Open: 5 p.m.

Exhibit Hall closes at 11 p.m. The Carnival will remain open based on carnival attendance.

Saturday, April 8

Gates Open: 10 a.m.

Exhibit Hall closes at 10 p.m. The Carnival will remain open based on carnival attendance.

Sunday, April 9

Gates Open: 12 p.m.

Exhibit Hall closes at 8 p.m. The Carnival will remain open based on carnival attendance.

