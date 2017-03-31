KBMT
Close

South Texas State Fair has a ride for everyone

12News' Vanessa Holmes chats with Alan Cockerham, general manager for Carnival America, about what to expect from the midway this year at the YMBL South Texas State Fair.

KBMT 4:51 PM. CDT March 31, 2017

12News' Vanessa Holmes chats with Alan Cockerham, general manager for Carnival America, about what to expect from the midway this year at the YMBL South Texas State Fair.

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories