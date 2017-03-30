Close Lumberjacks provide unique 'cutting edge' entertainment Chainsaws, ax throwing, log rolling, it's an interactive show that kids and adults both are going to love at this year's South Texas State Fair. KBMT 11:07 AM. CDT March 30, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BEAUMONT - Chainsaws, ax throwing, log rolling, it's an interactive show that kids and adults both are going to love at this year's South Texas State Fair. © 2017 KBMT-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories DPS releases names of 15 bus crash victims Mar 30, 2017, 8:43 a.m. Beaumont homes ordered to cleanup by city leaders Mar 29, 2017, 11:31 p.m. South Texas State Fair schedule, discount days and more Mar 30, 2017, 12:06 p.m.
