KBMT
Close

Lance Edwards is still asking 'Whatchu Eatin?" at the fair

12News' Lance Edwards is still accosting fair patrons asking "Whatchu Eatin?"

KBMT 7:28 PM. CDT April 04, 2017

12News' Lance Edwards is still accosting fair patrons asking "Whatchu Eatin?"

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories