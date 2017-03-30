KBMT
Close

Kevin Steele talks the fair with the YMBL's Mike Amy, Hayward Green

Anchor Kevin Steel chats with the YMBL's Mike Amy and Hayward Green in the beer garden.

KBMT 7:39 PM. CDT March 30, 2017

Anchor Kevin Steel chats with the YMBL's Mike Amy and Hayward Green in the beer garden.

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories