KBMT
Close

K-JAC LIVE at the South Texas State Fair with opening day weather and more

12News anchor Vanessa Holmes and chief meteorologist Patrick Vaughn start our first live show at the fair with a look at the great weather for opening night.

KBMT 6:48 PM. CDT March 30, 2017

K-JAC LIVE at the South Texas State Fair with opening day weather and more

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories