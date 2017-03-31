KBMT
Close

Bullfighting much more than clowning around

12News' Royden Ogletree talks with professional bullfighter Cody Emerson before the YMBL Championship Rodeo

KBMT 7:07 PM. CDT March 31, 2017

12News' Royden Ogletree talks with professional bullfighter Cody Emerson before the YMBL Championship Rodeo.

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories