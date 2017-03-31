KBMT
Close

Bull riding legend Don Gay visits 12News at the fair

12News anchors Erika Harris and Kevin Steele talk to bull riding legend Don Gay who has been coming to the YMBL Championship Rodeo since the seventies.

KBMT 6:59 PM. CDT March 31, 2017

12News anchors Erika Harris and Kevin Steele talk to bull riding legend Don Gay who has been coming to the YMBL Championship Rodeo since the seventies.

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories