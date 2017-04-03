Close A Tasty visit from Woogie's at the fair Candie Rutledge of Woogie's stops by the 12News set above the South Texas State Fair to talk about their tasty fair food offerings. KBMT 5:03 PM. CDT April 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Candie Rutledge of Woogie's stops by the 12News set above the South Texas State Fair to talk about their tasty fair food offerings. © 2017 KBMT-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Dollar night tonight at the fair Mar 30, 2017, 4:51 p.m. Six year-old Mauriceville boy dies Sunday after… Apr. 2, 2017, 10:01 p.m. $65K reward offered for info on fatal shooting of deputy Apr. 3, 2017, 7:22 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs