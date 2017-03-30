KBMT
A look back at the history of the South Texas State Fair

12News takes a look at the history of the South Texas State Fair and anchor Vanessa Holmes and chief meteorologist Patrick Vaughn reminisce about fair.

KBMT 7:23 PM. CDT March 30, 2017

