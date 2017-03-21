Sources: Jefferson County DA suffers small seizure, expected to be ok

Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham

BEAUMONT - The Jefferson County District Attorney is recovering in a Beaumont hospital after a "sudden illness."

A statement from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says that Bob Wortham was stricken with a sudden illness but sources tell 12News that he suffered a small seizure at the Jefferson County Courthouse but is expected to be ok.

Wortham was transported by EMS to a local hospital and is doing well according to the statement from the sheriff's office.

We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

