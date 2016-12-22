Sources confirm new Lamar coach will be former Texas State assistant coach

BEAUMONT - Multiple sources are now reporting that the new Lamar University football coach will be a former Texas State University assistant coach.
Mike Schultz, who previously worked at Texas State and at TCU, is being reported to be the next head coach at Lamar.
Schultz, who is a Sam Houston State graduate, has worked as an assistant head coach at Texas State since 2011 also serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach according to recruiting website 247Sports.com.
Lamar will make their official announcement today during a press conference at 2 p.m.
Schultz's coaching history
- 2011 - Texas State - Assistant Head Coach
- 2011 - Texas State - Offensive Coordinator
- 2011 - Texas State - Quarterbacks Coach
- 2010 - 2010 Middle Tennessee State - Offensive Coordinator
- 2010 - 2010 Middle Tennessee State - Quarterbacks Coach
- 2009 - 2009 Illinois - Tight Ends Coach
- 2009 - 2009 Illinois - Offensive Coordinator
- 2007 - 2008 TCU - Quarterbacks Coach
- 2001 - 2008 TCU - Offensive Coordinator
- 1998 - 2006 TCU - Running Backs Coach
- 1998 - 2000 TCU - Running Game Coordinator
- 1996 - 1997 New Mexico - Running Backs Coach
- 1992 - 1995 New Mexico - Secondary Coach
- 1992 - 1997 New Mexico - Assistant Head Coach
- 1990 - 1991 Texas State - Secondary Coach
SOURCE: 247Sports.com
