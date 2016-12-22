KBMT
Sources confirm new Lamar coach will be former Texas State assistant coach

KBMT 11:00 AM. CST December 22, 2016

BEAUMONT - Multiple sources are now reporting that the new Lamar University football coach will be a former Texas State University assistant coach.

Mike Schultz, who previously worked at Texas State and at TCU, is being reported to be the next head coach at Lamar.

Schultz, who is  a Sam Houston State graduate, has worked as an assistant head coach at Texas State since 2011 also serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach according to recruiting website 247Sports.com.

Lamar will make their official announcement today during a press conference at 2 p.m.

Schultz's coaching history

  • 2011 -             Texas State - Assistant Head Coach
  • 2011 -             Texas State - Offensive Coordinator
  • 2011 -             Texas State - Quarterbacks Coach
  • 2010 - 2010   Middle Tennessee State - Offensive Coordinator
  • 2010 - 2010   Middle Tennessee State - Quarterbacks Coach
  • 2009 - 2009   Illinois - Tight Ends Coach
  • 2009 - 2009   Illinois - Offensive Coordinator
  • 2007 - 2008   TCU - Quarterbacks Coach
  • 2001 - 2008   TCU - Offensive Coordinator
  • 1998 - 2006   TCU - Running Backs Coach
  • 1998 - 2000   TCU - Running Game Coordinator
  • 1996 - 1997   New Mexico - Running Backs Coach
  • 1992 - 1995   New Mexico - Secondary Coach
  • 1992 - 1997   New Mexico - Assistant Head Coach
  • 1990 - 1991   Texas State - Secondary Coach

SOURCE: 247Sports.com

 

(© 2016 KBMT)


