Sources confirm new Lamar coach will be former Texas State assistant coach

Coach Mike Schultz Photo/ Twitter @CoachMcSchultz

BEAUMONT - Multiple sources are now reporting that the new Lamar University football coach will be a former Texas State University assistant coach.

Mike Schultz, who previously worked at Texas State and at TCU, is being reported to be the next head coach at Lamar.

Schultz, who is a Sam Houston State graduate, has worked as an assistant head coach at Texas State since 2011 also serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach according to recruiting website 247Sports.com.

Lamar will make their official announcement today during a press conference at 2 p.m.

Schultz's coaching history

2011 - Texas State - Assistant Head Coach

2011 - Texas State - Offensive Coordinator

2011 - Texas State - Quarterbacks Coach

2010 - 2010 Middle Tennessee State - Offensive Coordinator

2010 - 2010 Middle Tennessee State - Quarterbacks Coach

2009 - 2009 Illinois - Tight Ends Coach

2009 - 2009 Illinois - Offensive Coordinator

2007 - 2008 TCU - Quarterbacks Coach

2001 - 2008 TCU - Offensive Coordinator

1998 - 2006 TCU - Running Backs Coach

1998 - 2000 TCU - Running Game Coordinator

1996 - 1997 New Mexico - Running Backs Coach

1992 - 1995 New Mexico - Secondary Coach

1992 - 1997 New Mexico - Assistant Head Coach

1990 - 1991 Texas State - Secondary Coach

SOURCE: 247Sports.com

