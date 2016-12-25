Sour Lake woman finds old photos & returns them to owner years later

SOUR LAKE - They say a picture is worth a thousand words but for Julie Gongora, she believes its worth way more than that.

"I just couldn't throw them away because I had photo albums go missing and I know how it feels so, I held on to them." she said.

About ten years ago, Gongora was cleaning a travel trailer near Lumberton and there she found pictures of strangers.

The mother and grandmother told 12News she refused to throw the photo albums away and decided she'd do the right thing and return them to its rightful owners one day.

"I came across them and said okay, I need to do this. I've got to get them out of here and I can't throw them in the garbage. I have to try!" Gongora said.

That day was Tuesday, December 20th. While Gongora was getting things ready for Christmas, She ran across the photos again.

And with the help of social media, Gongora posted the photos on the "4 sale in Southeast Texas" Facebook page.

About an hour after the post, she got a quick response and the owner wrote this on her page: "Facebook works wonders and I just witnessed it first hand. So thankful you kept them this long. God bless you."

A family member was able to recover the pictures that same day from Gongora's home and she was happy to give something back this Holiday season.

"That's what I would want for someone to do for me. I would love to be able to find my missing pictures." said Gongora.

