Sour Lake resident describes scene of Saturday night shooting

SOUR LAKE - Preston Rich says his neighborhood in Sour Lake is normally quiet.

He says it was a different scene on Saturday Night when Hardin County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting in the 17000 block of Roadway Street.

"Got to watching a little bit longer, here comes another deputy come from this way over here. I said, ‘something bad is going on,’" Rich said.

Rich watched the victim go to Christus St. Elizabeth hospital in an ambulance while the suspect was taken to the Hardin County jail.

"You just don't hear of it, not around this area anyway, not any disputes where a gun was involved," Rich said.

Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis says a 37-year-old man shot a 34-year-old man in the head with a handgun.

According to sheriff’s deputies, the two Lumberton men knew each other.

No motive has been found, but deputies believe alcohol was involved in the incident.

Nearby residents like Rich are praying that the man recovers from his injuries.

“I hope he's in good condition and gets better, fast," Rich said.

The victim is in critical, but stable condition. Sheriff Davis says the suspect will be arraigned on Monday morning.



