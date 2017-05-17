Sour Lake man indicted for intoxication manslaughter

Joseph Brady Carney, 30, of Sour Lake

BEAUMONT - A Sour Lake man accused of driving drunk and killing a Port Arthur man has been indicted on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

The Jefferson County Grand Jury this week handed up the indictment of Joseph Brady Carney, 30, of Sour Lake.

According to 12News file stories, Mauricio Cordoba-Gomez, 69, of Port Arthur, was waiting at a red light at the intersection of Highway 69 at 39th Street in Port Arthur. Police say Carney’s 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 smashed into the back of Gomez’s 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee causing it to burst into flames.

Cordoba-Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Judge Mark Derouen.

A Probable Cause Affidavit obtained by 12News says Carney, “…was intoxicated by the definition given in Texas Penal Code 49.01(2)(a); not having the normal use of mental or physical faculties by reason of the introduction of alcohol, a controlled substance, a dangerous drug, a combination of two or more of those substances…”

A police report says a witness told officers they never saw the brake lights of Carney’s truck come on.

The DPS crime lab analyzed a blood sample obtained through a search warrant. It tested positive for alprazolam, a benzodiazepine.

© 2017 KBMT-TV