Some southeast Texas schools start on Monday

First day of school at Port Neches-Groves ISD

PORT NECHES - Port Neches-Groves ISD (pictured) is among a handful of districts that started the school year on Monday. Other districts starting Monday include Colmesneil ISD, Hardin-Jefferson ISD, Hull-Daisetta ISD, Newton ISD, Warren ISD and Woodville ISD.

PN-G is a district of innovation, a status that allows flexibility to start the school year earlier. Districts without the designation have to wait until the fourth Monday of August to ring the school bell. The designation is made possible because of changes made in the 84th State Legislative Session.

Police and crossing guards are now out in force making sure drivers observe school zones, drive the lower speeds and stay off of the cell phone.

Bridge City ISD started classes last week. Most districts will kick off the school year one week on Mon. August 28.

