Some citizens concerned of police impersonators

BEAUMONT - Two Beaumont men have bonded out of jail after they were arrested last month on charges of impersonating a peace officer.

The Beaumont police say if you are approached by someone who you think isn't a real officer, it's always best to comply, but make sure to ask questions and gather information.

This information includes what law enforcement agency they work for, their license plate number, and their badge number. Once the interaction is finished, you should then call your local law enforcement to provide that information.

"During the interaction, its not the time to debate whether they are a police officer or not," said Haley Morrow, a Beaumont police officer. Once they leave and you still question they're an officer, you should call police."



Impersonating an officer is considered a third degree felony. A person can receive up to five years in jail or a fine of up to a thousand dollars.

Click here to Reply or Forward

© 2018 KBMT-TV