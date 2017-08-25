Some areas of Southeast Texas are under voluntary evacuation

SOUTHEAST TEXAS - Some areas of Southeast Texas are under a voluntary evacuation as of 9 a.m. Friday morning.

The following is a list of evacuations based on information from official public information officers:

CHAMBERS COUNTY:

Voluntary evacuation for Smith Point, Cedar Point, All recreational vehicle parks and sites, all unanchored mobile homes, any low lying areas which are known to flood.

GALVESTON COUNTY:

County Judge Mark Henry has extended voluntary evacuations to include all unincorporated low-lying areas in Galveston County. This includes the communities of San Leon, Bacliff, Freddiesville, Old Bayou Vista and Highland Bayou. Bolivar Peninsula also remains under a voluntary evacuation.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Voluntary evacuation called for Sabine Pass. If you are in low lying areas, please make plans for high water and flooding.



