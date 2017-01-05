Smith Road overpass at I-10 open again after 18-wheeler load clips bridge

BEAUMONT - The Smith Road overpass bridge has reopened after it was struck by a truck on Wednesday morning.

The bridge was clipped by an 18-wheeler transporting an over-sized load causing the overpass to be closed and shutting down westbound traffic on IH-10 briefly on Wednesday.

The interstate was re-opened by 3 p.m. but the over pass bridge was closed until Thursday morning.

