Small fire at Beaumont's Carlito's restaurant forces business to be closed for repairs

BEAUMONT - Beaumont's Carlito's Mexican Restaurant will be closed for repairs, after a small fire left behind damage to the building.

Beaumont Fire Rescue was called to the 800 block of Amarillo Street shortly after midnight, for the fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the flames on an exterior wall at the electrical panel. The fire was put out quickly and caused only minor damage.

The business was closed at the time of the incident, and no one was hurt.

The fire damaged the electrical services so the power had to be turned off. Carlito's will open for business once repairs are made.

