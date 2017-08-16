Six-year-old child receives burns to face, chest in flash fire accident

LIBERTY COUNTY - A Liberty County boy was airlifted to a Houston hospital with burns to his face and chest after another child threw a chemical into a nearby fire causing a flash fire.

From the Liberty County Sheriff's Office...

A six year old child was burned on his face and chest when another child threw some type of unknown chemical into a small fire the children were playing near causing a flash fire.

At about noon on Wednesday several young family members and friends were playing in the Grandparents yard on SH 146N in the Tarkington area when the accident occurred.

According to Sheriff’s lead investigator Cpl. James W. McQueen, the young boy sustained what is thought to be non-life threatening burns to his upper torso.

He was transported by Life Flight to Herman hospital in Houston for treatment.

© 2017 KBMT-TV