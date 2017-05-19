Six civil cases filed against Harbor Hospice of Beaumont

BEAUMONT - Jefferson County published records show six lawsuits were made in the past against a Harbor Hospice office location in Beaumont.

Several of the lawsuits were filed over the past eight years.

Lawyer Chris Portner represented three clients in a lawsuit against the Harbor Hospice location off Major Drive.

Two lawsuits from 2012 and 2014 involved fraud allegations from business partners of Dr. Qamar Arfeen. However, Portner said both of the cases were dismissed because the plaintiffs did not file their claims on time.

Portner also represented another client in 2011 who had a business dispute with Dr. Arfeen but the case has been settled. 12news could not confirm the terms of that settlement at this time.

Two other cases from 2009 and 2012 involved allegations of patient neglect but the status of those lawsuits remain unclear.

Another case was filed in 2016 but 12news could not determine details surrounding the case.

Federal agents are still not giving information on why Harbor Hospice officers were raided Thursday morning.

However, patients are still getting treated inside the offices as usual.

A source inside the Diagnostic Group Lung Center which is owned by Dr. Arfeen said employees have been told their jobs are safe and that no facilities would be shut down.

The source also confirmed that Dr. Arfeen did not address his employees but sent an email.

12news tried talking to Dr. Arfeen as he was leaving the Lung Center but he did not want to leave a comment.

