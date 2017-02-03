Six babies injured after car crashes into Cibolo day care center, police say

(Photo: Justin Bourke, KENS)

CIBOLO, TEXAS - Six babies and one adult were injured when a car crashed into a day care center, Cibolo police said.

The incident occurred just before 10:45 a.m. on Friday at a daycare center in the 750 block of Schneider Drive.

Police said an elderly female operating a Mercedes sport utility vehicle attempted to pull into a parking spot in front of the daycare. The elderly female somehow accelerated instead of braking and drove through the front of the daycare and into the building.

The car traveled approximately 20 feet into the building before stopping. The babies were on the floor and in high chairs when the car crashed. According to staff, some of the babies ended up under the car when it settled.

According to police, 40 children were in the daycare at the time of the incident. One child was transported to University Hospital and the five others were transported to North Central Baptist Hospital, police said. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Northeast Methodist Hospital.

KENS 5 was told on the scene that injuries the babies sustained were minor. Staff described them as bruises and scratches but said one baby had a few broken ribs. Staff members said it was a miracle the incident was not worse.

The remaining children at the daycare were released to their parents. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

