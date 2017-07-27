Six charged in Nederland man's murder and conspiracy

A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says six people who killed a Nederland man and burned his body are now charged in the crime.

The body of Brandon Robertson, 25, of Nederland was found May 27. Investigators found his body in a rural area off FM 92 near Fred. A medical examiner determined that someone shot Robertson multiple times.

Tyler County detectives and Texas Rangers reviewed evidence from crime scenes in Jefferson and Tyler Counties. Over the following months they say they talked to witnesses and suspects. On Thursday they announced that some of the suspects confessed to the crime and arrest warrants had been issued.

The Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Robertson was murdered in Jefferson County. His body was taken to Tyler County where it was burned.

Five of the six people charged in the crime are in jail:

Jeremy Arrington, 38, of Spurger, is held in the Tyler County Jail charged with tampering with physical evidence. His bond set at $150,000.

James Pratt, 25, of Nederland, is held in the Tyler County Jail. He is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. His bond is $450,000.

Thomas Swafford, 24, of Nederland, is held at the Jefferson County Jail. He is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. His bond set at $350,000.00.

Jacob Arrington,25, of Nederland. He is held in the Jefferson County Jail. He is charged with murder and tampering with Physical Evidence. His bond set at $350,000.00.

Scott Ford, 28, of Orange. He is held at the Jasper County Jail. He is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. His bond set at $350,000.00.

Officials are withholding information about the sixth suspect. A spokesperson said more information will be released later.

© 2017 KBMT-TV