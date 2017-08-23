Single vehicle rollover on Easttex freeway

BEAUMONT - A vehicle lost control and rolled several times before coming to a stop off of Easttex freeway near Delaware.

Beaumont Fire Department and Beaumont Police Department responded to the scene of a one vehicle rollover accident at approximately 9:00p.m.

A vehicle was exiting off of Easttex freeway at a high rate of speed when the vehicle lost control and rolled several times. The roof had to be cut off the vehicle in order to extricate him.

The driver was transported to St. Elizabeth with non-emergent injuries with side pains.

