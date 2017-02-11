Silver Alert issued for missing Groves woman

GROVES - The Groves Police Department is searching for a missing senior citizen.

Linda Walker was last seen at 5:00 Saturday evening in Groves, driving a Silver 2002 Toyota Camry with TX License Plate FWL0953.

She has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

The 74-year-old has red hair, blue eyes, is 5'5" tall and weighs 127lbs.

Law enforcement officials believe Walker's disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Groves Police Department at 409-722-4965.

