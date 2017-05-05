Silsbee woman seriously injured following wreck north of Vidor

VIDOR - A Silsbee woman has been air lifted to a Beaumont hospital with serious injuries following a wreck north of Vidor Friday morning.

Sharon Fetterrolf, 66, of Silsbee, was air lifted and Warren Wylie, 69, and his wife, Arlin Wylie, of Vidor, were taken by ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth hospital in Beaumont according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Fetterrolf suffered serious injuries to her legs and the condition of the Wylies was unknown according to the release.

At about 9:30 a.m. a 2011 Ford pickup truck, driven by Warren Wylie, was stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of FM 105 and FM1132 waiting to make a left turn onto eastbound FM1132 when the truck was struck from behind by a 2005 Nissan passenger car driven by Fetterrolf the release said.

Troopers are still investigating the accident.

© 2017 KBMT-TV