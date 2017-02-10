Silsbee, West Orange-Stark HS basketball fans face extra security, separation at Friday night game

Silsbee ISD

SILSBEE - Fans attending the Silsbee v. West Orange-Stark varsity basketball game Friday evening in Orange will be face added security and be completely separated from rival fans.

The boys game will start at 6 p.m. in the gym at West Orange-Stark High School where school officials there have confirmed that there will be extra security both inside and outside the gym according to a release on the Silsbee ISD website.

Security will be escorting the Silsbee team bus to a parking area and escorting the team into the gym the release said.

Silsbee fans will park in a separate area on the north side of the campus near the tennis courts according to the release.

Signs for SIlsbee fan parking will be posted by the north entrance near the Senior Cafe and Silsbee fans will use the 400 Hallway according to the release.

Separate concessions and restrooms for SIlsbee fans will also be in the 400 Hallway the release said.

