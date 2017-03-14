KBMT
Silsbee Police looking for four suspects in burglary of Verizon store

Sheri Aldrich, KBMT 7:57 PM. CDT March 14, 2017

SILSBEE - Silsbee Police Department is reaching out to the public’s help in identifying four suspects wanted in a burglary of a business. On February 25th, the Verizon store next to Walmart in Silsbee was burglarized.

Three suspects shattered the front glass door of the Verizon store and stole merchandise.

Surveillance video from Walmart shows the suspect’s park their vehicle in the Walmart parking lot before the burglary took place.

Video surveillance shows the fourth suspect in the getaway vehicle.

If anyone recognizes any of these suspects or has any information, you can contact Detective Sergeant R. Peden at the Silsbee Police Department, 409-385-3714.

