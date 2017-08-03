Silsbee Police continue investigation into crash that killed Assistant Fire Chief

SILSBEE - Flowers are laying at the boots of Silsbee Fire & Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Jay Hinkie.

Investigators are still looking into how exactly Assistant Chief Hinkie died.

Silsbee Police chief Wayland Rhodes tells 12 News that according to witness statements, Hinkie was closer to the center of the road walking back towards his vehicle when he was hit.

Police investigators are still waiting to review Silsbee Police Department body camera footage and dash-cam footage from the time of the crash to learn more details.

Police investigators believe the woman who struck Assistant Chief Hinkie did not do anything wrong.

Chief Rhodes tells us she said in a statement she said she was not impaired or distracted at the time of the crash. She is not being charged at this time.

Chief Rhodes says the investigation is still ongoing.

