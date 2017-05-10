Silsbee Police chief resigns after just over four months on the job

Waylon Rhodes

SILSBEE - Silsbee is without a top cop after it's new police chief resigned just over four months after he started.

Waylan Rhodes who became the Silsbee Police chief in early January replacing Mark Davis, who was elected Hardin County Sheriff, has turned in his resignation and accepted a new job in central Texas.

Rhodes' last day on the job will be May 23, 2017, according a sergeant at the Cameron Police Department.

According to the The Temple Daily Telegram Rhodes has accepted a job as police chief in Cameron and will start on May 31, 2017.

Rhodes was previously the chief at the Little Elm Police Department until 2015.

