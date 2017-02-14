Silsbee man sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison for dealing crack

BEAUMONT - Crack distribution got a Silsbee man sentenced to almost 21 years in federal prison on Tuesday.

From the U.S. Attorney's Office...

BEAUMONT, Texas - A 28-year-old Silsbee, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Seth Deandre Turner pleaded guilty on Aug. 9, 2016, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine and was sentenced to 250 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

According to information presented in court, on July 21, 2010, law enforcement officers searched a residence in Beaumont where Turner resided during which officers recovered a handgun, a rifle and 7.93 grams of crack cocaine. Also recovered during the search was drug paraphernalia commonly used for “cooking” or manufacturing cocaine powder into crack cocaine and $1,050 in cash from controlled substance sales. On Feb. 17, 2015, Turner was apprehended as the suspect of a burglary and found in possession of over 20 grams of crack cocaine and another $2,013 in his pocket from illegal crack cocaine sales. Turner was indicted on May 4, 2016, along with co-defendants responsible for dealing crack cocaine from a Beaumont residence on Avenue A for over 10 years.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Beaumont Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods.

