Silsbee HS basketball player tweets apology after punching LC-M player from behind during game

SILSBEE - A Silsbee High School basketball player has tweeted an apology for his part in a fight that occurred during a game Tuesday night in Orange.

A fight broke out during a varsity basketball game between the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears and the Silsbee High School Tigers at the "Bear Cave" at LC-M in Orange.

The fight occurred in the second quarter with Silsbee leading 42-28 causing the game to be called and Silsbee to be declared the winner due to forfeit.

Video shot during the incident appears to show the benches clearing during a fight.

A clip of part of that video posted to Facebook shows Silsbee starting sophomore guard Devon McCain (3) run up and punch a LC-M player from behind.

McCain tweeted his apology out at about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday morning saying...

"First and foremost, I take full responsibility for my actions last at the basketball game in LCM.

What I did was wrong, I want to apologize to the fans who witnessed me reacting to a situation I could've and should've handled better.

I understand every action has a consequence, good or bad, and I fully accept whatever comes with it.



I wanted to make a clear public apology to Tyreke Brown and the rest of LCM ISD.

Also to my teammates, fans, and community; I realize I failed you as a leader.

I should've handled the situation differently.

This is not the person I was raised to be and not the person I want to be remembered as.

Again. I apologize."

In a statement released to 12News LC-M principal Todd Loupe said "We are reviewing footage and will take appropriate action.

We did call the game because of our student's safety and will take disciplinary action when we have all the facts."

Silsbee ISD also released a statement on the game...

"Silsbee ISD was made aware on Tuesday evening of an altercation that occurred in the second quarter of a basketball game between Silsbee varsity Tigers and Little Cypress-Mauriceville.

Silsbee ISD will reiterate that the incident is unfortunate and not condoned by the district.

Currently, videos of the incident are being reviewed, and appropriate disciplinary action will be administered.

Public discussion of student disciplinary issues are not allowed, so information on action taken by Silsbee ISD will not be divulged.

At this time, there is no further information available."

