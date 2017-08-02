Silsbee firefighter who was struck, killed while working wreck was a 'pillar of the department'

SILSBEE - A Silsbee volunteer firefighter was killed Wednesday after after being struck by a car while working a traffic accident.

The firefighter was struck while working an accident along FM418 just east of Highway 92 according to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis.

The fire department was assisting the Silsbee Police Department with a on-vehicle rollover wreck and was in the process of cleaning up after the wreck when the firefighter was struck according to Silsbee Volunteer Fire Department district chief Vince McClammy.

The driver who struck him wasn't breaking any laws but were passing through the scene properly when the accident according to McClammy.

The firefighter who McClammy said was a longstanding and well-respected member of the fire department was transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital.

McClammy described him as a "pillar of the department."

A critical incident stress debriefing team from Beaumont has been brought in to work with members of the fire department.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

