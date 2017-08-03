Silsbee Fire & Rescue's Hinkie remembered as 'pillar of the department'

Silsbee Fire & Rescue assistant chief Jay Hinkie, 61, of Silsbee, was killed Wednesday after he was struck by a car while working a wreck in Silsbee. Photo/ Courtesy SIlsbee Fire & Rescue

SILSBEE - The volunteer fire department in Silsbee is mourning the loss of a longtime member who was killed Wednesday afternoon while working a traffic wreck.

Silsbee Fire & Rescue assistant chief Jay Hinkie, 61, of Silsbee, was struck by a car while working a traffic accident along FM 418 just east of Highway 92 according to Silsbee Fire & Rescue chief Robbie Jones.

Hinkie was transported to Christus St. Ellizabeth Hospital where he later died.

Flags have been at flying at half-staff at the all-volunteer fire department since Hinkie’s death.

Silsbee Fire & Rescue District Chief Vince McClammy described Hinkie as a, “pillar of the department.”

The 100 Club of Southeast Texas, which helps the families of fallen officers and firefighters, will meet later Thursday to decide when to present Hinkie's family a check.

Hinkie's family will be the first family of a fallen firefighter to be assisted by the 100 Club.

