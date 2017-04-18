Silo continues to smolder at German Pellets Terminal in Port Arthur

Photo/Ryan Rivera

PORT ARTHUR - The Port Arthur Fire Department continues to provide over-watch fire protection at the German Pellets terminal at the Port of Port Arthur.

A spokesperson for the city of Port Arthur says, the silo is still smoldering, and no flames have been present since early Sunday morning.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is supervising air quality monitoring near the silos and throughout the community. The testing has shown no detectable changes in air quality. The area will continue to be evaluated by TCEQ.

