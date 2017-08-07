Shots fired near Beaumont park ends movie night on Saturday

BEAUMONT - Johnny Holloway and his daughter were enjoying their Saturday night at Alice Keith Park for a Dive-In movie night.

“[I heard] seven shots, then it was time to go,” Holloway recalled.

Beaumont Police say around 9:30 p.m. they received a call for possible shots fired north of Alice Keith Park. Within ten minutes the pool cleared out.

Holloway was grateful that Beaumont Police on scene for the movie jumped into action.

"They were doing their job and running towards it and while they ran that way we ran this way," Holloway said.

The Beaumont Police Department tells us no bullet casings were found nearby and the shots could've been fired further away from the park.

Holloway still feels that the scare reflects the recent cases of gun violence in Beaumont.

“Kids used to be all up and down the street, look how quiet it is now. They can't enjoy themselves no more, and it's sad because Beaumont used to be a nice place," Holloway said.

Holloway thinks further action needs to be taken to make Beaumont a better place.

Beaumont Police encourage anyone who sees or hears something suspicious to call them at (409) 832-1234.

© 2017 KBMT-TV