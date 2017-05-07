Shots fired at Diamond Food Mart on Washington Blvd

BEAUMONT - Witnesses scrambled for cover after shots were fired at a local convenience store at the 3400 block of Washington Blvd Sunday evening.
A shot was heard at Diamond Food Mart while a store clerk and a customer were inside according to the clerk.
A bullet hole was found in the front glass of the store. Beaumont PD responded to the scene shortly before 6:00p.m. No injuries were reported.
More details will be released once they become available.
