Shots fired at Diamond Food Mart on Washington Blvd

Sheri Aldrich, KBMT 7:08 PM. CDT May 07, 2017

BEAUMONT - Witnesses scrambled for cover after shots were fired at a local convenience store at the 3400 block of Washington Blvd Sunday evening. 

A shot was heard at Diamond Food Mart while a store clerk and a customer were inside according to the clerk. 

A bullet hole was found in the front glass of the store. Beaumont PD responded to the scene shortly before 6:00p.m. No injuries were reported. 

More details will be released once they become available. 


