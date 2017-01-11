Shoppers Beware: Woman mugged in Beaumont parking lot

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police are investigating a theft in the parking lot of the Bed Bath & Beyond on Dowlen Road.
Shortly before 3:30 Monday afternoon, a woman was putting her bags in her car with her purse still in her cart when two people drove up and a male rolled down the window and grabbed the woman's purse.
Police describe the suspects vehicle as a 4-door white Yukon.
Friends of the victim posted about the incident on Facebook, warning shoppers to be on alert. The post has been shared more than 15-hundred times.
