Shooting victim opens up about friend's murder in Beaumont

A crime victim is speaking out after he was shot in the face last week by a suspect who killed another man inside of a car.

Damarcus McGhee is charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of James Jones who was found slumped over inside his vehicle in an apartment parking lot on Alpine Circle.

The victim, Freddy King was shot in the face that same night by Damarcus McGhee. King was best friends with Jones for 15 years.

“If anyone knew us, they’d say they knew we had a genuine love for each other,” said King.

Their bond began during their freshman year at Memorial High School in Port Arthur. The two friends played football and decided to mentor young men after they graduated.

King and Jones had both mentored McGhee in the past.

“From the conversations it seemed liked he was doing well but I guess it was just a manipulative game,” said King.

King said he went with Jones to meet up with McGhee at 6030 Alpine Circle on Tuesday night. King stated that they all were seated inside his car and having a conversation when King went to shake McGhee’s hand, he put a gun to his head and then shot him in the cheek.





“It’s one of those things I didn’t think I just reacted,” said King. "I was running across the highway, I don't know how I ended up at a church or where I was located.”

After the shooting, King ran over to Anchor church and hoped that Jones would find him and pick him up. When he never heard back from his friend he called for help and was taken to the hospital. However, he still was worried about his friend’s safety.

"I wasn't worried about myself, I was worried about my brother,” said King. “If he saw me and I saw him I knew we'd make it through."

A few hours later King found out Jones was shot and killed. King said he feels blessed to be alive although he is still dealing with the consequences of senseless violence.

“It’s normal when they are not here with you anymore but it’s different when they are taken from you,” said King.

King said he hopes justice is served but said he still feels like his friend is with him.

"It was my brother, if you got a sibling if anyone has a sibling it doesn't have to be blood," said King.

Beaumont police said Mcghee is charged with murdering Jones. Officials also stated that charges for King’s shooting are still pending and believe the motive for the murder was robbery.

A funeral for Jones will take place at Triumph Church in Nederland on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.





(© 2017 KBMT)