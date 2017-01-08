Shooting at The Woodlands Apartments leaves residents frightened

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police Department received a call about a shooting at 8:18p.m Sunday evening at The Woodlands Apartments on West Cardinal drive.

According to witnesses, the gunshots rang out and sounded like war.

Witnesses have confirmed that someone was detained by police at The Woodlands Apartments but there is no word if that person is the shooter.

Beaumont Police have confirmed that there is no victim in the shooting.

More details to come.

