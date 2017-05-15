Sheriff's Office in search of man, fled from officers after assaulting deputy

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Robert Lee Durant received a sentence of 8 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance in Jefferson County Drug Impact Court, before assaulting a deputy and escaping at approximately 11:00 Monday morning.

Durant was being escorted to the holding cell after he received his sentence when he fled from Deputies at Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Deputies were able to catch Durant briefly and tried to gain control of him. Durant was able to get away from the Deputies when he assaulted one of them by punching him in the face, and continued to run out of the building.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Durant.

Robert Lee Durant is 29 years old, 6 ft 4 in, 192lbs, black hair, light brown skin, last seen wearing a black shirt and yellow pants.

If you any information on the whereabouts of Durant please call the Sheriff’s Office at 409-835-8411 or Crime Stoppers at 409-835-(TIPS) 8477.

© 2017 KBMT-TV