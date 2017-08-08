Sheriff's office identifies inmate who died while in custody of the Jefferson County jail

Jacobie Flowers, 38, died after being found in 'distress' in a cell at the JEfferson COunty COrrectional Facility on Monday. Photo/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

BEAUMONT - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has identified an inmate who died in custody on Monday.

An autopsy will be performed today on Jacobie Flowers, 38, who was pronounced dead at a Southeast Texas hospital Monday afternoon according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Flowers was brought to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility at about 3:25 a.m. Monday morning by Beaumont Police for public intoxication the sheriff's office said.

Flowers had been medically cleared at a Southeast Texas hospital before arriving at the jail where he was placed on a mental health hold the sheriff's office said.

Just over 12 hours later at about 3:15 p.m. Flowers was found by a jailer on the floor and he appeared to be in some sort of distress.

Medical staff at the jail was notified and CPR was begun according to the sheriff's office.

Flowers was transported by ambulance to a Southeast Texas Hospital where he was pronounced dead at about 3:40 p.m.

