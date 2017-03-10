Sheriff's investigators arrest Nederland man after finding marijuana, loaded guns in apartment

NEDERLAND - A Nederland man was arrested Thursday on drug charges by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators.

Elias Vasquez, 21, was arrested after deputies found several bags of marijuana, digital scales, a fully loaded Glock .40 caliber handgun and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle loaded with armor piercing ammunition in his apartment in the 100 block of Eighth Avenue according to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Vasquez, who was charged with class A marijuana possession, was released Thursday night from the Jefferson County Correctional Center on a $2500 bond according to jailers.

The investigation into the weapons, which Vaquez said were not his, is continuing and he has not currently been charged with any weapons violations according to the release.

The sheriff's office received multiple complaints that marijuana was being sold from an apartment at the complex the release said.

When narcotics investigators knocked on the door of apartment 15 at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Vasquez answered the door and investigators immediately smelled burning marijuana and could plainly see marijuana on the coffee table inside the apartment according to the release.

Investigators then obtained a search warrant and while searching the apartment found the loaded weapons the release said.

After Vasquez was arrested investigators stood by until a friend of Vasquez's could pick up a Lab puppy that belonged to him.

