Sheriff on K2 epidemic: It's killing them now!

Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles gave a passionate plea for help finding the people responsible for spreading a deadly batch of K2, also called spice, in southeast Texas.

"It’s killing them NOW! Now! In a matter of minutes they walk out in the middle of the road and crash. Dead right there, NOW!” said Rowles at a news conference held Wednesday at the U.S. Attorney’s office in Beaumont.

U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said three people have died in the past few days and scores of others have been sent to the hospital. The victims who died were ages 24, 25 and 32.

Featherston said the substance is imported from overseas as a substitute for marijuana.

“It is made with chemicals in southeast Asia or China. It does not have the normal quality control. Emergency rooms are seeing overdose treatments that are increasing by the day,” said Featherston as he spoke of what authorities are calling a, “deadly synthetic drug epidemic in the Southeast Texas area.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the source of the deadly K2 to call their local police department.

