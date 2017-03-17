Several injured after boat flips on Neches River

Photo/Larry Kimball

PORT NECHES - Several people have been injured in a boat accident on the Neches River.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office marine unit is assisting and EMS is triaging the injured at the boat ramp at Port Neches Park according to the sheriff's office.

A boat has flipped and initial reports say that there are several injuries.

12News has a crew headed that way. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2017 KBMT-TV