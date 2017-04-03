Seven year-old Mauriceville boy dies Saturday after being found in Houston area hotel pool Friday

Greyson Pinner, 7, passed away over the weekend after being found in a pool at the South Shore Harbor Resort in League City. PInner was there to play in a tournament with the 7 and under Beast baseball team. Photo Courtesy of the Pinner Familly

LCM - A Seven year-old Mauriceville boy died over the weekend after being found in a pool at a League City hotel.

Family members have confirmed that Greyson Pinner, 7, a Mauriceville Elementary School student who was in Houston playing in a baseball tournament with the seven and under Beast baseball team, passed away Saturday in a Houston hospital.

Pinner was found in the pool at South Shore Harbor Resort in League City on Friday according to family members.

A visitation is being planned at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange where funeral arrangements are being arranged while services will be held at First Baptist Church in Orange family members said.

Pinner's teammates will soon be wearing his initials and jersey number are their helmets.

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville family is broken hearted at the loss of one of our Mauriceville Elementary students. There will be additional counselors on campus for any children or staff who need to speak to them Sherry Combs, LC-M ISD’s spokesperson said in a statement released to the media.

“The LC-M family is focusing on helping the friends and family of the child and would appreciate prayers for those affected by this tragedy as they face the coming days” Combs said.

© 2017 KBMT-TV