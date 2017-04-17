Seven year-old boy who drowned at Collier's Ferry Park on Easter Sunday identified

BEAUMONT - The identity of a a seven year-old boy who drowned on Easter Sunday at Collier's Ferry Park in Beaumont has been released.

The body of Kenneth Haynes, 7, was recovered by divers with the Beaumont Fire Department over an hour after he fell off a dock into the Neches River Sunday afternoon according to the Beaumont Police Department.

Beaumont Police received the call at approximately 3:21 p.m. Sunday after Haynes, who family members say could not swim, fell off the dock while playing with squirt guns according to witnesses at the scene.

Haynes was at the park with his family and had just participated in an Easter egg hunt with other children before the incident happened according to witnesses.

