Seven-year-old autistic girl attempted suicide after alleged bullying at elementary school

BEAUMONT - Kimberly Brock is seven years old. Her mother, Jennifer Kelley is by her side around the clock. She says her oldest daughter found Kimberly trying to strangle herself with a bed sheet last Saturday.

"Before all this happened, Kim was outgoing, she had a microphone in her hands singing and dancing in the living room every day...now it's totally opposite," Kelley said.

Brock suffers from autism, ADHD, ADD and ODD.

Her mother admits this has led to some behavioral issues in her class for the past few months. She says her daughter takes the words and actions of others to heart.

Kelley claims the words her daughter has seen and heard from others in school are disturbing.

"She's come home numerous times crying with writing on her arms saying, I'm going to kill you. Other students take her money for the snack bar, hit her, pull her hair, call her stupid," Kelley said.

That's why Kelley pulled her daughter out of Hardin Elementary on Monday.

Hardin ISD sent this statement to 12News:

“Hardin Independent School District has been made aware of a report an alleged incident of bullying of one of its students by a fellow student, and that this alleged incident also has been reported to the news media. Hardin ISD is committed to the safety and well-being of our students and follows all applicable laws and policies in protecting them, including but not limited to law and policy relating to freedom from bullying, the protection of students from discrimination, harassment and retaliation, and the confidentiality of student records. The alleged incident of bullying is under investigation. Due to the pendency of the investigation and the confidentiality of student records, Hardin ISD is unable to comment further at this time.”

After Brock’s attempted suicide, her mother took her to Christus St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. She was referred to receive help at the Spindletop Center, travelling from Rye to Beaumont three times a week.

She hopes this will remind her daughter that self-harm is not the answer to the problems she's faced.

"My hope is that she will realizes that it's not worth it, that she is cared about and what they're saying is not true of her,” Kelley said.

“She does have a family that cares and loves her, and that the school opens their eyes and that if kids come to them, help them," Kelley said.

She hopes that it can bring change so no other child or parent goes through such pain.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with travel expenses while Brock receives treatment.

Kelley says she’s not sure if her daughter will return to Hardin Elementary.

